Family 'so thankful' to have Cleo home

The mother and stepfather of Cleo Smith say they are "so thankful" to have their little girl home as her alleged abductor faces his first night in a Perth prison.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

In a statement released on Friday, Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon thanked everyone involved in Cleo's rescue.

"In particular, we would like to thank WA Police, all those involved in the initial search, the Carnarvon community, local businesses and of course our family and friends," they said.

"We are humbled by the love and support that we have received from not only our local community but the whole of Western Australia and across the country.

"We are so thankful that our little girl is back within our arms and our family is whole again.

"As we try to get on with our lives, we ask that you respect our privacy."

Cleo was found alive and well early on Wednesday, 18 days after she went missing from her family's tent at the remote Blowholes campsite.

She was rescued from a property just minutes from her family home in Carnarvon, about 75km south of the campsite.

Police forced entry to the home and found Cleo alone in a room, physically unharmed and playing with toys.

The man accused of abducting her, 36-year-old Terence Darrell Kelly, was arrested on a nearby street around the same time.

Kelly was flown to Perth on Friday so he could be transferred to a maximum- security remand prison.

He was shackled and accompanied by armed riot squad guards aboard a charter flight that departed Carnarvon Airport shortly before midday and touched down about two hours later.

The extra security was put in place after Kelly was twice hospitalised with self-inflicted injuries while in custody in the small coastal town almost 1000km north of Perth.

Kelly appeared before a magistrate in Carnarvon on Thursday charged with various offences including forcibly taking a child under 16.

He was remanded in custody ahead of the matter returning to court next month.

Kelly is alleged to have acted alone and is yet to enter a plea to his charges. Police say he has no connection to Cleo's family.

Cleo was pictured smiling in her mother's arms on Thursday when she was set to speak to specialist child interviewers for the first time.

Homicide detective Cameron Blaine, who was among Cleo's rescuers, said she appeared to be holding up well.

"I can only see her from the outside. But from that point of view, I'm amazed that she seems to be so well adjusted and happy," he said.

"It was really heartwarming to see that she's still bubbly and she's laughing.

"She's falling asleep in her mother's arms. There was one occasion where she asked if she could lay next to mum and have Ellie look at her while she fell asleep.

"It's really good to see that she's adjusted, she's getting some sleep, she's playing in the backyard exactly how you would expect."

Police are yet to confirm whether Cleo was kept at other locations while she was apart from her family and have been tight-lipped on the exact intelligence that led officers to her location.

They had been seeking the driver of a car that was seen leaving the Blowholes campsite around the time she was allegedly taken.

