State of emergency declared in Tairāwhiti amid heavy rain

Source: 1News

A local state of emergency has been declared in the Tairāwhiti region after more than 24 hours of torrential rain. 

Tairāwhiti civil defence team monitoring flooding and heavy rain in the region.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence team monitoring flooding and heavy rain in the region. (Source: Supplied)

The state of emergency was declared at 2pm on Thursday. 

Civil Defence controller Dave Wilson said with the ground already saturated and high tide due at 6pm, rivers were being closely monitored. 

Welfare centres are being set up across the district for people who can’t stay with friends or family. 

Residents in Pouawa and Loisels have evacuated themselves. 

Meanwhile, surface flooding around the district has already closed several roads. 

There have been several road closures, with slips reducing some to one lane. 

Sponge Bay has surface flooding, which is restricting some access to properties. 

A number of private properties in other areas have reported sewage overflowing as wastewater backs up. 

Some schools up the coast have closed. Scours were opened last night and sports grounds around the region are closed. 

Wilson urged people to contact the council to report flooding and call if they needed help. 

“The road situation on both state highways and local roads are changing by the hour,” Wilson said.

“Please drive to the conditions, and only travel if you need to.

“Links with our rural communities have been activated to ensure everyone is safe.” 

New ZealandGisborneWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Man, 40, revealed as person with Covid who died isolating at home

2

139 new community cases across Auckland, Waikato, Northland

3

Jessica Mutch McKay: PM sees shift after protest and hecklers

4

Massey Uni lecturers under fire after leaked chat about students

5

Auckland toddler who died under 'suspicious' circumstances named

Latest Stories

State of emergency declared in Tairāwhiti amid heavy rain

Apartment residents not told of isolating Covid case's death

Auckland summer travel allocation 'the stupidest idea' - Bishop

Auckland toddler who died under 'suspicious' circumstances named

Man, 40, revealed as person with Covid who died isolating at home

Related Stories

Heavy rain for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay

Heavy rain forecast for parts of Bay of Plenty, Gisborne

'I couldn't not come' — Labour's Kiri Allan visits flood-hit Tokomaru Bay

Civil Defence assessing damage in Tokomaru Bay after flooding