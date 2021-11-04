State of emergency declared in Tairāwhiti amid heavy rain

A local state of emergency has been declared in the Tairāwhiti region after more than 24 hours of torrential rain.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence team monitoring flooding and heavy rain in the region. (Source: Supplied)

The state of emergency was declared at 2pm on Thursday.

Civil Defence controller Dave Wilson said with the ground already saturated and high tide due at 6pm, rivers were being closely monitored.

Welfare centres are being set up across the district for people who can’t stay with friends or family.

Residents in Pouawa and Loisels have evacuated themselves.

Meanwhile, surface flooding around the district has already closed several roads.

There have been several road closures, with slips reducing some to one lane.

Sponge Bay has surface flooding, which is restricting some access to properties.

A number of private properties in other areas have reported sewage overflowing as wastewater backs up.

Some schools up the coast have closed. Scours were opened last night and sports grounds around the region are closed.

Wilson urged people to contact the council to report flooding and call if they needed help.

“The road situation on both state highways and local roads are changing by the hour,” Wilson said.

“Please drive to the conditions, and only travel if you need to.

“Links with our rural communities have been activated to ensure everyone is safe.”