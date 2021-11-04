Situation in Gisborne to be reassessed later this morning

Civil Defence is expected to reassess the situation in the Tairāwhiti/Gisborne region at 8am this morning. 

Houses are sandbagged in one Gisborne street after torrential rain in the region.

It comes after a state of emergency was declared at 2pm on Thursday due to more than 24 hours of torrential rain falling in the region. 

Authorities said the region marked its second wettest day on record, with three months' worth of rain falling in just two days. 

The deluge caused flooding, slips and power outages, with some residents forced to leave their homes

The local state of emergency is in place for seven days, but will be reassessed in about two days' time. 

Breakfast reporter Abbey Wakefield said Sponge Bay was one of the worst affected areas, with residents there and across the region now in clean-up mode. 

