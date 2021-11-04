Focus in Gisborne to move to clean-up if weather holds

Residents in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne are holding out hope they will be able to begin the clean-up of their region today if the weather holds, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan says.

Houses are sandbagged in one Gisborne street after torrential rain in the region. (Source: 1 NEWS)

It comes after a state of emergency was declared at 2pm on Thursday due to more than 24 hours of torrential rain falling in the region.

Authorities said the region marked its second wettest day on record, with three months' worth of rain falling in just two days.

The deluge caused surface flooding, slips and power outages, with some residents forced to leave their homes . Some roads remain closed due to slips and fallen trees.

A number of schools are closed.

Allan said it had rained throughout the night, but it had eased, which she described as "fortunate".

"We're all watching with bated breath what is happening up there in the clouds."

She said if the weather holds, the response will head to clean-up.

The city itself seemed to be the worst-hit, but there is "no overwhelming damage" authorities are aware of, she said.

Allan described Tairāwhiti as a "well-connected" and "strong community", saying the deluge was not the region's first rodeo.

The aftermath of flooding in Sponge Bay, Gisborne, one of the worst affected areas. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The minister is advising whānau to keep an eye out as "she's wet out there".

Character Roofing Surf Lifesaving emergency callout squad's Justin Martin said he was "surprised" surface water had receded in the city's streets, given there was "so much of it".

The squad had been going door-to-door on Thursday evacuating people from their homes.

Martin said the surface water had been getting waist-high in places and had been lapping at people's doors.

"This is getting up there," he remarked.

"It was so intense and localised it seems. We had trouble...coping with the water."

The local state of emergency is in place for seven days, but is constantly being reassessed.