Roll up your sleeves: US Kids' turn arrives for Covid-19 shots

Hugs with friends. Birthday parties indoors. Pillow fights. School children who got their first Covid-19 shots Thursday said these are the pleasures they look forward to as the US enters a major new phase in fighting the pandemic.

Stanford University in the US has been trialling Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine on kids aged just six-months to five-years-old. (Source: Sunday)

Health officials hailed shots for kids aged 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalisations, deaths and disrupted education.

Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday — a recommendation from CDC advisers, followed by a green light from Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the federal government promising enough vaccine to protect the nation's 28 million kids in this age group, pediatricians' offices and hospitals began inoculating children, with schools, pharmacies and other locations planning to follow suit in the days ahead.

The vaccine — one-third the dose given to older children and adults and administered with kid-sized needles — requires two doses three weeks apart, plus two more weeks for full protection.

That means children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas.

"The timing before winter holidays is very fortunate," said Dr Jennifer Shu, whose Children's Medical Group office in Decatur, Georgia, began vaccinating first thing Wednesday.

"This age group will be able to spend holidays with friends and family more safely than they have been able to since the start of the pandemic."

Thousands of pediatricians pre-ordered doses, and Pfizer began shipments soon after the Food and Drug Administration's decision Friday to authorize emergency use.

Pfizer said it expects to make 19,000 shipments totaling about 11 million doses in coming, and millions more will be available to order on a weekly basis.

Authorities said they expect a smooth rollout, unlike the chaos that plagued the national one for adults nearly a year ago.

Government authorities said pediatricians and family doctors, whom parents depend on to give routine childhood vaccinations, could help build trust.

School closures throughout the pandemic have disproportionately burdened children of colour, widening academic gaps and worsening mental health, according to data presented Tuesday to CDC advisers. It showed more than 2,000 Covid-related school closures in just the first two months of the current school year.

Since the pandemic began, at least 94 children aged 5 to 11 have died from Covid-19, more than 8,300 have been hospitalised and over 5,000 have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus.

Black and Latino youngsters and those with chronic conditions are among the hardest hit.