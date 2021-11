Unemployment has fallen sharply, while wage inflation has risen to its highest level in a decade.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

Official numbers show the jobless rate eased to 3.4 per cent for the three months ended September, down from 4 per cent in the previous quarter.

This was well below expectations, while the economy added 54,000 jobs, and the level of number of people wanting to work more also fell.

Annual wage growth was 2.5 per cent for the year ended September.

More to come.

rnz.co.nz