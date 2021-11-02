Reefton gym shuts down rather than police vaccine certificates

A West Coast couple have chosen to close their gym, instead of turning away customers who are not vaccinated.

Exercise bikes in a gym (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Powerhouse Fitness Centre manager Rachel Fifield owns the Reefton gym with her husband Murray Fifield.

The new Covid-19 Protection Framework, or traffic-light system was announced as the couple were moving the fitness centre to new premises and it made them consider if they wanted to continue the business.

Rachel Fifield said the couple did not want to discriminate against its members or employees based on their personal choice whether or not to get vaccinated.

"We both agreed that we weren't prepared to do the Government's dirty work for them and discriminate against our community and that is exactly why we closed our gym, it is a political stand against tyranny, we won't enforce discrimination of any kind.

"I think New Zealand needs to look at this really seriously, the division that it's making in our communities, families and workplaces."

The couple had recently spent thousands buying new gym equipment and painting their new building ahead of what would have been the gym's third birthday.

She said the decision was not made lightly and the couple had since received support from around the country for their stance.

rnz.co.nz