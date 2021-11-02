Queen Elizabeth spotted driving around Windsor estate

Source: Bang Showbiz

Queen Elizabeth has been spotted driving her car around the Windsor estate.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II (Source: Getty)

The 95-year-old monarch was recently advised by doctors to rest for at least a fortnight, but she was seen driving her Jaguar on Monday (local time).

The Queen was alone in her car and was spotted behind the wheel wearing sunglasses and a headscarf.

The fleeting glimpse of the monarch was the first time she's been seen since her doctors urged her to take a break from her royal duties.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently insisted that the Queen is "on very good form", despite her health concerns.

"I spoke to her Majesty, as I do every week, this week and she's on very good form," Johnson said

"She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that's the important thing.

"The whole country wishes her well."

Buckingham Palace recently announced that the Queen would not undertake official visits for two weeks, after receiving advice from her doctors.

