Pakistan stomp Namibia to reach T20 World Cup semis

Powerful half-centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam lifted Pakistan into the T20 World Cup semifinals with a convincing 45-run victory over inexperienced Namibia overnight.

Babar Azam, right, and Mohammad Rizwan run between wickets during the Twenty20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Namibia (Source: Associated Press)

Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 79 off 50 balls and Babar made 70 off 49 deliveries as Pakistan batted first for the first time in the tournament and put on a strong total of 189-2.

Namibia always looked second best after its impressive 10 overs with the ball on the field to end at 144-5 and lose its second match in Group 2.

Pakistan's fourth successive win puts it atop the table with eight points. It could go unbeaten into the semifinals as its last group game is against Scotland, another inexperienced team.

“It was a different plan today, wanted that opening partnership to go deep and it worked for us,” said Babar, who has been in sublime form and recorded his third half-century in four group games.

In-form Rizwan and Babar were tested by tall leftarm paceman Ruben Trumpelmann early on as Namibia gave away only 59 runs in the first half of Pakistan's innings with Trumpelmann starting by bowling a maiden over to Rizwan.

Rizwan also successfully overturned on review an lbw decision off JJ Smit when he was on just 2 as Namibia conceded just four boundaries in the batting powerplay.

But both batsmen cut lose against the rest of the seamers and the legspin of Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton to raise a 113-run stand. Babar hit seven fours, mostly his trademark cover drives, before he holed out off a knuckle ball from David Wiese (1-30) in the 15th over.

Pakistan’s faith in Mohammad Hafeez’s struggling batting form finally paid off as the experienced middle-order batsman smashed 32 off just 16 balls. But it was Rizwan’s clean hitting that provided Pakistan a perfect finish as he hit Smit for 24 runs in the last over that included four boundaries and a six. Smit finished with forgetful figures of 0-50.

Trumpelmann also couldn't inspire in his return spell and after conceding just two off his first two overs, he eventually ended 0-36.

“Hafeez and Hasan Ali will be important in the next stage and it was important we ticked those boxes,” Babar said. “So far, everything has gone according to plan. We’re looking forward to the semifinals and play our cricket with the same intensity.”

Namibia never looked in the hunt against Pakistan's pace and spin which has helped them beat archrival India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the earlier group games.

Wiese top-scored with an unbeaten 43 off 30 balls and Craig Williams made 40 to narrow the margin of defeat. Fast bowler Hasan Ali returned to bowling form and finished with 1-22 and Haris Rauf, bowling with pace, bagged 1-25 as Pakistan registered its fourth win without making a change into its playing XI.

“We knew from the start that Pakistan are high quality, they look like title contenders,” Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said. “Pakistan were outstanding with their shot selection, and their quality showed through the back end of the innings.”

The Black Caps and Afghanistan are currently in the best position to claim the other semi-finals spot from Group 2 with both sides sitting on one loss each - both of which were to Pakistan.The two sides meet on Sunday at 11pm NZT but not before Afghanistan plays India [Thursday] and New Zealand face Scotland [Wednesday].