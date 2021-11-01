Wastewater plant fire sees dark smoke billow over Christchurch

Dark smoke can be seen billowing over Christchurch as a large blaze burns at a wastewater plant in the city's east.

Fire and Emergency NZ say they're responding to the fire at a wastewater treatment plant in Bromley.

The fire was initially reported just after 3pm. Currently there are eight fire crews at the scene.

"Residents living down wind from the scene are encouraged to keep doors and windows closed," Fire and Emergency NZ says.

Fire at Christchurch wastewater plant. (Source: 1 NEWS)

According to the Christchurch City Council: "The fire is believed to have started on the roof on the No2 Trickling Filter before jumping across to the roof of the No1 Trickling Filter.

"There were contractors working on the roof when the fire broke out. No one was injured and the site is being evacuated.

A plume of smoke looms over Christchurch from wastewater plant fire. (Source: Supplied)

"The roofs on both the trickling filters have collapsed."

People are also asked to please stay away from the area.

