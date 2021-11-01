UK passenger trains collide, injuries reported

Source: Associated Press

Two passenger trains crashed after one of them derailed in the southern English city of Salisbury, and several people were injured, authorities said on Monday.

Emergency services personnel respond on London Road in Salisbury

Emergency services personnel respond on London Road in Salisbury (Source: Associated Press)

Network Rail said the rear carriage of a passenger train derailed after “striking an object” as it approached the station at Salisbury, about 113 kilometres southwest of London. The derailment “knocked out all of the signalling in the area,” and a second train then collided with the derailed one.

“There are reports of injuries and the emergency services are on site along with railway first responders,” Network Rail said.

The British Transport Police said there were no fatalities. The police force said “a number of people” were injured in the crash, but it did not give details.

Some 50 firefighters rushed to the scene, the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

British media reported that all passengers and a driver who was trapped in his cab were evacuated, and the injuries were believed to be minor.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted that the derailment and crash would be investigated.

WorldUK and EuropeAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Auckland moving to step 2 of L3 next week

2

Full video: Jacinda Ardern reveals lockdown decisions for Auckland, Waikato

3

Covid-19: What you can do at step 2 of Alert Level 3

4

Record 162 new Covid-19 community cases today

5

Wastewater plant fire sees dark smoke billow over Christchurch

Latest Stories

Tonga announces lockdown after Covid case arrives from NZ

Incentivise hot favourite for Melbourne Cup

50 fines issued for dangerous driving after Porirua tangi

Covid-19: What you can do at step 2 of Alert Level 3

Auckland moving to step 2 of L3 next week

Related Stories

Eight dead after plane crashes into building in Milan

English teen walking to exam narrowly avoids serious injury when house wall collapses onto street

Newborn killed on Easter Sunday after car collides with pram in UK