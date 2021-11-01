Tyson Fury to train sibling for fight with YouTube star

Tommy Fury will be trained by his half-brother Tyson Fury for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul.

Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder. (Source: Associated Press)

The 22-year-old boxer - who starred on the UK version of Love Island in 2019 - is set to face Paul in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday December 19 NZST, and Tommy's dad, John Fury, has confirmed that the world heavyweight champion will be in his corner on fight night.

"Tyson's going to be in his corner that night. I think Tyson's flying out there [to the US] in a few weeks to help him out," John told BT Sport.

"Whatever desire he's missing, Tyson will put there, I'm sure of that.

"Tyson will sort his head out so I'm looking for a Tommy win in explosive fashion – the end of Jake Paul."

John admitted that the upcoming fight against the YouTube star will be a career-defining clash for Tommy.