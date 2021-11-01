Two men missing after fishing off Raglan rocks

Two Hamilton men are missing after fishing on the rocks in Raglan on the weekend.

The pair, aged 52 and 44, left Sunday morning to fish at Papanui Point, where their vehicle was found.

They were due back in the evening but reported missing at 11pm last night.

Waikato police said extremely rough sea conditions today were making it hard for the drone and aerial search.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen the pair or were fishing in the area, or witnessed anything of note on Sunday.

They have asked anyone with information to contact them on 105 and quote file number 211101/6076.

