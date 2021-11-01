Trial hears baby died after sitting on driver's lap in crash

The sight of a baby's swollen face after it was allegedly hit with an airbag in a minor Sydney car crash made a witness want to vomit, a jury has heard.



Peter Watfa is accused of driving with the 11-month-old baby in his lap, but he told police the infant was restrained in a baby capsule in the back seat.



The 43-year-old has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter by criminal negligence on February 25, 2019 after a Mercedes collided with his BMW at Lurnea, close to his Liverpool home.



A man who lived a few doors from the crash site said he ran outside to see Watfa getting out of his car, yelling about the baby.



"The face is swelling, I wanted to vomit when I see the baby," the witness told Parramatta District Court on Monday.



"The airbag hit the baby."



Watfa had emerged from the driver's door and didn't open the back door, the witness said.



"He had it in his left hand, in one hand, and he was screaming 'ambulance, ambulance'," the man said through an interpreter.



The man conceded window tinting meant he couldn't see what Watfa was doing inside the car before emerging.



Two other witnesses told the court they were walking along the street with four children and a pony when the crash occurred.



The Mercedes driver reversed from a driveway and slowly drove past the group, turning to look at the pony before veering right and crashing.

Douglas Hawkes estimated the Mercedes was travelling about 25 kilometres an hour when it crashed.



After seeing each driver get out, Mr Hawkes turned back to look at the children and then heard "f***ing call an ambulance".



He turned to see Watfa holding a baby.



Andrew Allen said he saw the accused retrieve the baby from the car but couldn't be sure what door was used.



A forensic pathologist told the trial last week the baby's death was caused by blunt force injuries to the head, face and chest.



A patterned wound on the right side of the baby's face could have been caused by a BMW logo attached to the front of the steering wheel, Dr Sarita Maistry said.



"If there was enough force to give an imprint", she said the pattern could have occurred by the baby's head hitting the steering wheel when removed from the car by the driver.



A crash investigator has said the baby's injuries were not consistent with him having been in a child restraint.



The trial continues.

