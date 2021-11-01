Queen 'proud' that Philip's environmental work lives on

Queen Elizabeth II has welcomed world leaders to the UN climate summit in a pre-recorded video message, saying “the time for words has now moved to the time for action”.

The 95-year-old monarch had been expected to attend the Glasgow summit, but she had to cancel the trip after doctors said she should rest and not travel. The Queen recently underwent medical checks and spent the night at a London hospital -- her first hospital stay in years.

In the video message, played Tuesday during a welcoming reception for presidents and prime ministers, the Queen said she hoped that the conference will be “one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment, and achieve true statesmanship”.

“History has shown that when nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope,” she said in the video, which was recorded on Saturday at Windsor Castle.



In a tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, the Queen said she was happy to welcome the delegates because the environment was a subject close to Philip’s heart.

Read More Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks

In a rare public display of emotion, she said she “could not be more proud” that Philip’s environmental work lives on through the work of their eldest son, Prince Charles, and his son Prince William.