New charges for teen accused of death threats to non-Muslims

A 19 year old accused of threatening to kill non-Muslims is facing multiple fresh charges of possessing objectionable publications.

North Shore District Court. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

By Jean Bell of rnz.co.nz

The teenager was arrested days after the LynnMall terror attack, charged with threatening to kill members of the Auckland community who were non-Muslims between July 13 and September 7.

He also faced two charges of supplying an objectionable publication in August.

The man appeared in the North Shore District Court via audio-visual link from custody this morning.

Defence lawyer Peter Syddall entered not guilty pleas to the three existing charges on his clients behalf.

The court heard today the man was also facing six additional charges of possessing objectionable material.

The man was granted continued interim name suppression and remanded in custody until a case review hearing on January 19 2022.

