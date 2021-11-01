126 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 126 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, made up of 107 in Auckland, 18 in Waikato and one in Northland, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 3634.

Tuesday's update comes after a record 162 new community cases on Monday.

Auckland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3, with the rest of the country at Level 2.

But on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland and the parts of Waikato at Level 3 would move to step 2 of Level 3, with Waikato moving at 11.59pm today (Tuesday) and Auckland a week later.

