Written Covid update at 1pm ahead of alert level decision

The Ministry of Health is expected to give an update on New Zealand's Covid-19 case numbers at around 1pm on Monday.

The numbers' update will be released in a written statement.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will hold a press conference at 4pm which will be live on TVNZ1, 1News.co.nz and Facebook.

At the press conference it will be revealed whether any restrictions can be loosened in Auckland and parts of Waikato which are in Level 3.

On Sunday there were 143 new Covid-19 community cases recorded in Aotearoa.