Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Jay-Z's added another title to a resume that includes rapper, songwriter, Grammy winner, billionaire business mogul, and global icon — Hall of Famer.

Jay-Z speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Source: Associated Press)

The self-proclaimed “greatest rapper alive” was inducted on Saturday night (local time) as part of an eclectic 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class that included Foo Fighters, Carole King, Tina Turner, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren.

Once a drug dealer on the tough streets of Brooklyn, New York, Jay-Z rose through the rap world with hard, straight-forward songs that often portrayed the struggles of black people in America.

His catalogue includes songs like Hard Knock Life, 99 Problems and Empire State of Mind as well as 14 number one albums.

Following a video introduction that included President Barack Obama, LeBron James and David Letterman, Jay-Z was inducted by comedian Dave Chappelle, who praised him for being an inspiration.

“He rhymed a recipe for survival,” Chappelle said.

“He embodies what the potential of our lives can be and what success can be.”

Paul McCartney welcomed Foo Fighters, who have carried the mantle as one of rock's top arena acts. Initially, the band was little more than a side project for front man Dave Grohl, who was previously inducted as Nirvana's drummer.

McCartney described the parallels between he and Grohl as both were part of massively popular bands who broke up.

“Do you think this guy is stalking me?” McCartney joked.

Foo Fighters and McCartney closed the show with the Beatles' Get Back.

This year’s ceremony was held for the first time at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the 20,000-seat home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and a venue familiar to Jay-Z and Foo Fighters, who have played shows in the arena before.

It was a return to normalcy for the event, which was forced to go virtual in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Artists are not eligible for induction until 25 years after release of their first recording. There are lively debates every year over omissions, and as Public Enemy’s Chuck D noted during a plaque induction ceremony on Friday at the hall, patience is sometimes another requirement for entrance.

“It ain’t no overnight thing,” he said.

“You can’t stumble into this place.”