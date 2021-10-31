Gold Coast gang violence sparks task force

Bikie gang tensions have been blamed for a brawl, a shooting and two stabbings that left five men wounded on the Gold Coast.



Aerial view of the Gold Coast strip in Queensland, Australia. (Source: istock.com)

Police have set up a new task force after four gang-related incidents on the glitter strip since Friday night.



Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith says the matters involve tensions within and between members of the Mongols, Bandidos and Comancheros outlaw bikie gangs.



But he said it was wrong to suggest a new chapter was unfolding in the Gold Coast's bikie wars.



The incidents began on Friday night when a brawl broke out on the footpath outside a Surfers Paradise nightclub. Five men have since been charged with affray.



The second incident involved a man who was shot in the arm. He took himself to hospital.



Police are still trying to work out exactly when and where he was shot but believe it was at Southport.



On Saturday night about 10pm, three people were stabbed in a park at Burleigh Heads.



About 4.30am on Sunday, two other men were stabbed in a confrontation at a unit at Biggera Waters.



Two men went to the address and threw an accelerant at the front glass door. Several people inside emerged and violence broke out on the footpath.



Two men from Redland Bay, aged 22 and 42, were stabbed. The younger man has four wounds to his abdomen and chest. The older has small stab wounds to his face and torso.



They got themselves to Gold Coast University Hospital.



None of the victims have life threatening injuries but police have indicated they are not co-operating with detectives.



Det Supt Smith said there was no risk to the public but put gang members on notice that their recent violence would not be tolerated.



"It's clear there is tension between clubs and also within clubs," he told reporters on Sunday.



"Some of these matters are quite serious so we have set up a task force ... this sort of behaviour is not tolerated by us."



It involves members of the Gold Coast criminal investigation branch and the anti-bikie Taskforce Maxima, as well as other specialist police units.

