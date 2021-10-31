Dame Catherine Tizard dies aged 90

Former Governor-General Dame Catherine Tizard has died.

Dame Catherine Tizard in 2014. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

In a statement, her family said she died peacefully on Sunday evening, after a long illness - at home with her family around her. She was aged 90.

"Our beloved Cath has died peacefully tonight, 31st October, after a long illness: at home with family around her, as she wished," the family said in a statement.

"She was a woman of amazing energy, intelligence and warmth. She had a long and distinguished life of public service. She was a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother; and a confidante, mentor and friend to many more. We will miss her more than we can ever say.

"In the current circumstances we cannot and would not ask others to join us to farewell her. She had wanted a private cremation, and as she was both a scientist and a good citizen, so it will be. We hope to arrange some way to honour her memory in public, in future.

"We are grateful to all her friends, and to our extended family, and to the carers, especially her GP, who have also supported and loved her over the years."

Dame Catherine was New Zealand's first female Governor-General and served in the position from 1990-1996.

She was born in Auckland and attended Auckland University, where she met her husband Bob, according to her profile on the Governor-General's website.

They married in 1951, had four children and eventually separated.

Dame Catherine was president of the Play Centre Committee, sat on an education board and was a part-time zoology tutor before she was elected to Auckland City Council in 1971.

She remained a councillor for 12 years while working at Auckland University, and in 1983 was elected Mayor of Auckland - the first woman to hold the position. She was mayor for seven years before being appointed Governor-General.

She was made a member of the Order of New Zealand in 2002.

rnz.co.nz