Khloe Kardashian and daughter True have Covid-19

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True have tested positive for Covid-19.

Khloe Kardashian (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 37-year-old reality star and her three-year-old daughter have both tested positive for the virus, and are now “in quarantine and following guidelines” to keep themselves and others safe.

Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story: “Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid.

“I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen.

“Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines. Be safe everyone!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has already battled Covid-19 once before, as she explained during her family’s reality show – which came to an end this year – that she was left “vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold” during her fight against the virus.

She said at the time: “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache; I wouldn’t say it was a migraine, the cough in my chest would burn when I would cough.

“Let me tell you that s*** is real but we’re all going to get through this. Pray that if we all follow orders and listen, we’re going to be OK. May God bless us all.”

Khloe also previously appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she claimed having coronavirus during the start of the pandemic was a “super scary” experience, as “the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t have really any information or the information we had just changed every single day”.

The first time Khloe had Covid, she had to quarantine away from her daughter for over two weeks.