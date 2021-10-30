All Whites lock in next opponent for November match

Following back-to-back wins against Curaçao and Bahrain earlier this month, the All Whites have locked in Gambia as their next opponent for the November international window.

All Whites celebrate a goal against Curacao. (Source: Photosport)

The All Whites will face the Scorpions on November 16 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The game at the Zayed Sport City Stadium will kick-off at 8pm local time (5am NZT on November 17).

As part of the build-up to the match, the team will also play a warm-up fixture at the same venue on November 12 with the opposition due to be announced shortly.

New Zealand coach Danny Hay said it was "hugely important" to maintain momentum from the October games.

"We know we are playing catch up with other nations, after not playing because of Covid restrictions, so now want to take every opportunity to get together as a squad and continue to build the culture and understanding on and off the pitch.

"These games will be another good test for us. It also gives us another opportunity to acclimatise to the conditions in the Middle East ahead of potential OFC games here."

As with the games in the October window, Hay anticipates having to select a squad without any New Zealand or Australia-based players.

"It's a tough one for the A-League players at the moment but you can already see things are starting to open up which is positive.

"Hopefully this is the last window where we are restricted in who we can select but, as was show by the games against Bahrain and Curaçao, I have every faith in the squad we will be assembling."

