Mila Kunis recalls 'dumb' husband giving himself pancreatitis

Mila Kunis says her husband Ashton Kutcher was "so dumb" for ending up in hospital twice with pancreatitis while preparing to play Steve Jobs.

The 38-year-old actress has told how her significant other - who previously admitted he was "giving himself pancreatitis" because he was drinking "too much carrot juice" ahead of 2013 movie 'Jobs' - was "downplaying" the whole situation, and only ate grapes at one stage.

She said: "He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid."

As a result, Ashton had to go to hospital twice with pancreatitis, and Mila has now branded him "really dumb".

Speaking on Sean Evans' 'Hot Ones', she said: "We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis, so, fact check, yes, it was really dumb."

The late Apple co-founder - who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2011 aged 56 - was known to be a "fruitarian", in which his diet largely consisted of fruit, and possibly nuts and seeds.

Ashton previously revealed he was "really terrified" when he had to go to hospital over his pancreas issues after he tried to follow a similar diet.

He said: "First of all, the fruitarian diet can lead to like severe issues.

"I went to the hospital like two days before we started shooting the movie. I was like doubled over in pain.

"My pancreas levels were completely out of whack.

"It was really terrifying... considering everything."

Ashton and Mila have two children, daughter Wyatt, six, and four-year-old son Dimitri, together.