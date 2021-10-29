Anti-lockdown protesters again descend on Auckland Domain

For the third time in six weeks, anti-lockdown protesters have met at Auckland Domain.

Anti-lockdown protesters at Auckland Domain on October 30. (Source: 1 NEWS)

As with previous events, people have been expressing their dislike of Covid-19 restrictions and the vaccine rollout.

Some people are wearing masks, while others are not. There is a police presence.

The event was organised by The Freedoms and Rights Coalition.

People protesting at Auckland Domain on October 30. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Following the first rally, Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki and another man, Paul Thompson, pleaded not guilty to organising and attending the protest on October 2.

After the second rally on October 16, Tamaki was charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 Public Health Response Act order and Alert Level 3 order, and police also say he also breached bail conditions.

He again entered not guilty pleas.

Two other people - a 44-year-old woman and 36-year-old man - were summonsed to appear in court next month, on charges of organising and attending the two gatherings, in breach of Alert Level 3 restrictions.

Today's rally will be followed by a march.