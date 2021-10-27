Three protesters trespassed, arrested at Parliament after some glued hands to steps

Three protesters have been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly refusing to leave Parliament.

Protesters at Parliament on Tuesday. (Source: 1 NEWS)

It comes after a protest by members of Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa, where some glued their hands to the tiles at the top of Parliament's steps.

A police spokesperson said the three who where arrested allegedly refused to leave Parliament after being trespassed.

The trio, who were protesting as part of a global environmental movement, were referred to Te Pae Oranga to take part in a restorative justice process.

The group were also sitting outside Parliament Tuesday evening.

One protester on Tuesday told 1News they glued their hand to the steps "bring our message to draw the line on colonisation", adding that to address climate issues, colonisation also needed to be addressed.

Red liquid was poured across the steps in front of about 10 protesters.

Police also said a 41-year-old-man was also arrested after protest action on Bowen Street Wednesday morning.

He is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Monday charged with willful damage.

Other protesters today arrived at Parliament dressed as cows, protesting agriculture.