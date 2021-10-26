Michael J. Fox grateful for 'amazing' support for Parkinsons foundation

Michael J. Fox thinks the support he's received from his showbiz pals has been "amazing".

Michael J Fox makes Emmy appearance. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The 60-year-old actor feels grateful towards his showbiz friends - such as Sting and Brad Paisley - who have thrown their support behind his foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.

The Hollywood star - who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 - said: "If you have industry support for the foundation, it's amazing."

Despite this, Fox is determined not to "take advantage" of his showbiz pals.

He told People: "You don't want to take advantage of those relationships, you don't want to press them, but it's lovely to see people step in and have a connection and they call me and they let me know what they're doing and it's amazing."

Meanwhile, Fox recently confessed that he was "surprised" by the reaction to his Parkinson's diagnosis.

The Back to the Future star has lived with the degenerative disorder for the last 30 years, and he was surprised when people responded to the news "with interest".

Fox shared: "It was a great surprise to me that people responded the way they responded.

"They responded with interest, in the desire to find an answer to the the disease, and then I saw that as a great opportunity. I didn't get put in this position to squander it."

Fox has raised a huge amount of money for research into the disorder.