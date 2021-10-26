Ed Sheeran's young daughter also has coronavirus

Ed Sheeran's daughter also has coronavirus.

British pop singer Ed Sheeran. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Bad Habits singer has tested positive for Covid-19 and on Tuesday he revealed he's self-isolating with 14-month-old daughter Lyra, but away from wife Cherry because the tot has also contracted the virus, while his spouse is currently negative.

Ed confirmed: "I'm self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her."

And the 30-year-old star admitted there is a positive side to the situation because it isn't often he gets to spend so much quality time with his little girl.

He is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column as saying: "Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great.

"I just spoke to Cherry and told her to relax, take long baths! Our fridge is full and we are just eating all the time."

As a result of Ed's self-isolation, he's been forced to alter his promo schedule for upcoming album '=', which is due for release later this week.