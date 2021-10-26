Another 42,136 Covid-19 vaccinations received

A further 42,136 Covid-19 vaccinations were adminstered yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

A pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Source: Associated Press)

The daily total breaks down the number of doses given out nationwide and in Auckland, which is striving to meet the 90% fully vaccinated target to get out of lockdown.

The numbers for yesterday were:

New Zealand - total 42,136, of which 10,872 were first doses, and 31,264 second doses. That means 87% of people have now had one dose and 72% have had two doses.

Auckland - total 12,639, first doses 2,855, 2nd doses 9,784. That amounts to 90% of people in the region having now had one dose and 78% having had two doses.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins noted that more than 3 million people in Aotearoa are now fully immunised.

The total vaccines administered to date is 6,676,800, of which first doses 3,657,970 (87%) and second doses 3,018,830.

The numbers for Māori are: first doses 397,304 (70%) and second doses 281,609 (49%).

For Pacific peoples, the latest figures are: first doses 239,171 (83%) and 2nd doses 186,999 (65%).

The total vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date is 2,408,739, which is made up of first doses 1,296,687 (90%) and second doses 1,112,052 (78%).