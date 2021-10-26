Another 42,136 Covid-19 vaccinations received

A further 42,136 Covid-19 vaccinations were adminstered yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.
The daily total breaks down the number of doses given out nationwide and in Auckland, which is striving to meet the 90% fully vaccinated target to get out of lockdown.
The numbers for yesterday were:
New Zealand - total 42,136, of which 10,872 were first doses, and 31,264 second doses. That means 87% of people have now had one dose and 72% have had two doses.
Auckland - total 12,639, first doses 2,855, 2nd doses 9,784. That amounts to 90% of people in the region having now had one dose and 78% having had two doses.
Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins noted that more than 3 million people in Aotearoa are now fully immunised.
The total vaccines administered to date is 6,676,800, of which first doses 3,657,970 (87%) and second doses 3,018,830.
The numbers for Māori are: first doses 397,304 (70%) and second doses 281,609 (49%).
For Pacific peoples, the latest figures are: first doses 239,171 (83%) and 2nd doses 186,999 (65%).
The total vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date is 2,408,739, which is made up of first doses 1,296,687 (90%) and second doses 1,112,052 (78%).