74 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 74 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday - 68 in Auckland and six in Waikato - Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield speaks. (Source: Getty)

Bloomfield gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in Wellington.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 2832 of which 1550 have recovered.

Of the 74 new cases, 31 of the cases are yet to be linked to a current case while 19 of Tuesday’s 79 cases remain unlinked.

The Ministry of Health currently has 2776 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 79 per cent have been contacted and 76 per cent have received at least one test.

There are currently 41 cases in hospitals; 16 in Middlemore Hospital, 16 in Auckland Hospital and seven in Waitemata Hospital. Five of those cases are in ICU or HDU.

On Tuesday, 17,536 tests for Covid-19 were processed throughout the country, including 13,578 from Auckland.

Auckland's testing focus continues to be on areas of high positivity rates with Bloomfield urging residents in Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Manurewa and Henderson to get tested as soon as possible if they have even very mild symptoms that might be Covid-19.

That request applies even if the person is fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health said Bayswater is no longer a specific area of concern however residents should remain vigilant and get tested if they experience even mild symptoms.

In total there has been more than 3.9 million tests for the virus processed since the pandemic began.

On vaccinations, 42,136 doses were administered on Tuesday, made up of 10,872 first doses and 31,264 second doses.

More than 6.6 million doses have been administered in New Zealand to date.

There was also one new Covid-19 case found at the border on Wednesday as well as three historical cases.

There were no unexpected Covid-19 detections in wastewater samples to report on Wednesday.