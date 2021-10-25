Snoop Dogg heartbroken following mother's death

Snoop Dogg's mother has died.

Snoop Dogg and his late mother. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker has been left heartbroken after Beverly Tate died over the weekend, and described his mother as an "angel" as he paid tribute to her on Instagram.

The 50-year-old rapper shared a photo of himself and Tate on the social media site and wrote: "Mama thank u for having me [prayer and rose emojis] (sic)"

He followed the post with a second, featuring just a photo of his mother and the caption: "Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother [heart, prayer, and flower emojis] TWMA.(sic)"

He also posted a video of himself in which he sat in a dark room listening to The Voices of East Harlem's Giving Love along with a broken heart emoji.

Friends of the star shared their support in the comments of the posts, with Busta Rhymes and Taraji P. Henson offering a string of heart emojis and Lizzo writing: "Love u big bro".

Dwayne The Rock Johnson commented: "I’m so sorry Uso. All our Johnson love and mana sent you and your family’s way."

Comic Guy Torry posted: "Prayers to you and your family. May GOD rest her soul and give your family peace."

The rapper's father, Vernell Vardano, asked for prayers for their family in the wake of Tate's passing.

He wrote on his Instagram account, PoppaSnoop: "Snoops mom has passed today can all my fans pray for our family we need it more than ever Thanxs (sic)"

Over the summer, the rapper revealed his mother had been taken to hospital for an undisclosed reason.

He shared at the time: "Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting. God is good [heart and prayer emojis] thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time.(sic)"