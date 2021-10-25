Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs in T20 World Cup

Offspinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and legspinner Rashid Khan bowled Scotland for 60 as Afghanistan started the T20 World Cup with a massive 130-run victory on Tuesday.

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, third right, celebrates the wicket of Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer. (Source: Associated Press)

Mujeeb claimed three wickets in an over to finish with 5-20 while Rashid (4-9) ran through the tail quickly to dismiss Scotland in just 10.2 overs and raise Afghanistan’s biggest win in a T20.

Afghanistan had earlier posted a daunting total of 190-5 after skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat.

All of Afghanistan's top-order batsmen were amongst the runs and hit big sixes with Najibullah Zadran leading the way by scoring 59 off 34 balls.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46) smashed four sixes while opening batsman Hazratullah Zazai (44) hit three sixes and three fours to set the tone for a big total.