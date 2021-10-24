Written Covid-19 numbers update expected around 1pm

The Ministry of Health is expected to give an update on New Zealand's Covid-19 case numbers at around 1pm on Monday.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The update will come in a statement as there is no 1pm press conference scheduled for today.

This story will be updated with the latest information as soon as it's made available.

Yesterday there were 80 new community cases of Covid-19 in the country, two in Waikato, one in Northland and the rest in Auckland.

Auckland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3 with the rest of New Zealand at Level 2.