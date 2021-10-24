New locations of interest in Northland, Auckland, Waikato

Fresh locations of interest in Auckland, Northland and the Waikato have been announced by the Ministry of Health.

Mangamuka Dairy. (Source: Google Maps)

Mangamuka Dairy in Northland is the region's latest location of interest on Sunday after being visited on Monday this week from 4.30-5pm.

The new locations in Auckland are Mobil St Lukes, Crafty Baker Titirangi, SuperValue Titirangi, West Liquor Glen Eden, West City Waitākere, Kiwi Superette Henderson, Herne Bay Pharmacy, Mobil Newton, Green Bay Fruit and Vegies in Glen Eden and Westmere Butchery.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

The visits occurred between Thursday, October 14 and Thursday this week.

Caltex Super Service Station in Te Awamatu is the Waikato's latest location of interest.

It was visited on Wednesday this week from 7.20-7.50am.

The health advice for all of the locations is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days from exposure and to get a test for the virus if any develop.