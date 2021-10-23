One person arrested on Kāpiti Coast after firearms incident

One person has been arrested on the Kāpiti Coast following a firearms incident on Sunday morning.

New Zealand Police Officers

Detective Inspector Eddie Sutherland said police were alerted to reports of a firearm being discharged and a report of a firearm presented at a member of the public in Waikanae shortly after 8am.

No one was injured in the incident but police have taken one person into custody, Sutherland said.

"We acknowledge this was a very distressing incident and we want to reassure the Waikanae community that there is no risk to their general safety," Sutherland said.

"There will be an increased Police presence in Waikanae today while staff continue to establish the circumstances of the incident."

Sutherland said police would like to hear from any members of the public or witnesses that may have information that could assist Police.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police on 105 or information can be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.