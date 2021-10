There will be no 1pm press conference for Sunday's update on the current Delta outbreak with the Ministry of Health instead issuing a press release.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

Sunday's case numbers are still expected at 1pm in a statement.

It comes after 104 community cases were recorded on Saturday across Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Blenheim, taking the total number of cases in the Delta outbreak to 2492.

More to come.