Homes not at risk by uncontrolled Lower Hutt scrub fire

Homes near an uncontrolled scrub fire in Naenae, Lower Hutt, are not currently at risk, firefighters say.

The scrub fire in Naenae, Lower Hutt. (Source: Blitzed5656 via Reddit)

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said the scrub fire covers a 40 by 20-metre patch of land.

Spokesman Murray Dunbar told 1News while properties do back onto the area, they aren't currently at risk.

However, the location of the fire - up on a hill - was proving to be an issue, he said.

"As you can imagine, it’s certainly going to be difficult getting access to this one."

Multiple crews are tackling the fire and FENZ is working to get a helicopter in the air to help.

FENZ was alerted to the incident around 4pm.