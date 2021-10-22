Northland supermarket, gas stations added to locations of interest

A Northland supermarket and two petrol stations have been added as locations of interest , after news broke earlier on Friday of two positive Covid-19 cases in the region.

Countdown supermarket on Station Road, Kaikohe. (Source: Google Maps )

Countdown Kaikohe was visited on Tuesday from 4.15pm-5.30pm.

A Mobil petrol station on 19 Broadway in Kaikohe was also added after a visit from 5.15pm-5.45pm on Tuesday.

GAS Kaihu was also visited on Tuesday from 4.15-4.30pm.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

Earlier, a South Auckland bus route, pharmacy, dairy, petrol station and a butcher in Auckland were added.

A Covid-19 case travelled by bus on the 361 Westfield Manukau City to Ōtara Library route on October 18 from 12.30pm-1pm.

Unichem Medi-Centre Pharmacy Henderson, Warehouse Meats Direct in Ōtara, Mobil Wiri, Supa Save Supermarket in Ōtara and Farmers Fresh Fruit N Vege Supermarket in Panmure were also added.

New visits to existing locations of interests were also added, which included three supermarkets and a dairy.

They were for Pak'n Save Glen Innes, Countown Westfield Manukau City, Countdown Henderson and Inverell Superette in Wiri.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest are asked to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and get tested if any develop.