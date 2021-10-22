6 new locations of interest in Auckland

A South Auckland bus route, pharmacy, dairy, petrol station and a butcher have been added as locations of interest in Auckland on Friday.

Mobil petrol station on Wiri Station Road, Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

The visits span from October 14 to October 19.

A Covid-19 case travelled by bus on the 361 Westfield Manukau City to Ōtara Library route on October 18 from 12.30pm-1pm.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

Unichem Medi-Centre Pharmacy Henderson, Warehouse Meats Direct in Ōtara, Mobil Wiri, Supa Save Supermarket in Ōtara and Farmers Fresh Fruit N Vege Supermarket in Panmure were also added.

New visits to existing locations of interests were also added, which included three supermarkets and a dairy.

They were for Pak'n Save Glen Innes, Countown Westfield Manukau City, Countdown Henderson and Inverell Superette in Wiri.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest are asked to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and get tested if any develop.