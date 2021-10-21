Waikato Covid case travelled to Hawke’s Bay while infectious

A Covid-19 case in Waikato travelled to Hawke’s Bay last week while infectious.

The person, who is one of the eight new Waikato cases reported on Thursday, had an exemption to travel and did so last week Friday, October 15.

They then returned to Te Awamutu and tested Covid-positive. They are now isolating at home.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the person's infectious period included the time he was in Hawke's Bay.

He confirmed there were no positive Covid-19 cases in the Hawke's Bay.

The person’s two close contacts have been tested and both have returned negative day six results. One close contact lives in Wairoa.

The two contacts remain in isolation.

All eight of Thursday’s Waikato cases were found in Te Awamutu area. Seven have been linked to known cases, and investigations continue for the remaining case.

More than 3000 tests were completed in Waikato on Wednesday.

Waikato remains in Alert Level 3.