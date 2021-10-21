No 1pm press conference for Friday's Covid-19 update

There will be no 1pm press conference for Friday's update on the current Delta outbreak with the Ministry of Health instead issuing a press release.

Friday's case numbers are still expected at 1pm in a statement.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed the public with a press conference at 10am on Friday to reveal the Government's new Covid-19 framework , featuring a traffic light system.

On Thursday, 102 community cases were recorded taking the total number of cases in the Delta outbreak to 2260, of which 1390 have recovered.

