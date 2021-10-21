Donald Trump to launch new 'Truth' social media site

Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Capitol riot in January, former President Donald Trump is launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington. (Source: Associated Press)

Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its Truth Social app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced," he said in a statement.

“This is unacceptable.”

In a release, the new venture announced it had been created through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corporation and said it seeks to become a publicly listed company.

Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook.

An earlier effort to launch a blog on his existing website was abandoned after the page drew dismal views.

In addition to the app, which is expected to soft-launch next month, with a nationwide rollout early next year, the company says it is planning a video-on-demand service that will feature entertainment programming, news and podcasts.