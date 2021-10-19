Gal Gadot 'shocked by the way' director Joss Whedon spoke to her

Gal Gadot was "shocked by the way" Joss Whedon spoke to her.

Gal Gadot. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Justice League actress - who previously claimed the director "threatened" her career when they were working together on the DC movie - has claimed she was shook up by the incident.

She told Elle magazine: "Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it.

"Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have… you’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people."

The 36-year-old star was determined to speak up about the incident - which she has now described as "water under the bridge" - and suggested she'd have responded in the same way if she'd been a man in the film industry.

She added: "I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not OK. I would’ve done the same thing, I think, if I was a man.

"Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong.

"I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge.”

Earlier this year, Gal claimed the Hollywood director said he would "make her career miserable" if she did something about her claims.

She said: "He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead."

Whedon had come under fire after allegations were made by actor Ray Fisher - who plays Cyborg - who accused Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of engaging in misconduct.

Confirming she was spoken to by those conducting the investigation, Gal added: "I know that they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them."

WarnerMedia previously confirmed that it had concluded its investigation and that remedial action has been taken.

However, the company refused to elaborate on what action had been taken.

Gal confessed: "I don’t know what that means either. I’m curious to know what’s going to be the outcome."

Ray had alleged that racial issues played a role in determining the film's final cut and suggested the decision to give his character a diminished role in the film "was neither an accident nor coincidence".

Speaking about his experience of making the movie, Ray explained: "The erasure of people of colour from the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League was neither an accident nor coincidence.

"Joss Whedon's on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability > Entertainment (sic)"

