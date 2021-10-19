Djokovic may miss Australian Open due to vaccine status

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews says unvaccinated tennis players are unlikely to be allowed at the Australian Open as Novak Djokovic has again declined to reveal if he has received a Covid-19 jab.

24 July 2021, Japan, Tokio: Tennis: Olympics, men's singles, 1st round, Djokovic (Serbia) - Dellien (Bolivia), at Ariake Tennis Park. Novak Djokovic in action. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Victoria has introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes, although authorities have not yet clarified what the requirement will be ahead of next year's grand slam in Melbourne.

But Andrews believes the issue will be taken out of the state government's hands.

"I don't think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"If they did get a visa, they'd probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks when no other players will have to.

"Professional sport is part of that authorised worker list and they have to be double dose vaccinated."

It comes after world No.1 Djokovic was asked on Monday about his chances of defending his crown at Melbourne Park in January.

"Things being as they are, I still don't know if I will go to Melbourne," Djokovic told the online edition of Serbian daily Blic.

"I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry.

"People go too far these days in taking the liberty to ask questions and judge a person."

Djokovic has won the season's opening grand slam a record nine times, including the past three editions.

The 34-year-old last competed at the US Open, where his bid to complete the calendar slam - winning all four majors in the same year - was ended by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Djokovic, who is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on a record 20 grand slam titles, said he plans to compete in the Paris Masters, the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin and the Davis Cup before the end of 2021.

"Of course I want to go, Australia is my most successful grand slam tournament," he said.

"I am following the situation regarding the Australian Open and I understand the final decision (on Covid-19 related restrictions) will be made in two weeks.

"My manager, who is in contact with the Australian tennis federation, tells me they are trying to improve the conditions for everyone, both for those who have been vaccinated and those who have not."