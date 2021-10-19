As deaths rise, Russian doctors despair at low vaccine rate

Dr Georgy Arbolishvili doesn't need to see government statistics or hear about the records being broken every day for infections and deaths to know that Russia is struggling through a particularly alarming phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Medics wearing special suits to protect against coronavirus treat a patient with coronavirus, left, as others prepare a patent to move at an ICU at the Moscow City Clinical Hospital 52, in Moscow. (Source: Associated Press)

He simply looks around his filled-to-capacity intensive care unit at Moscow's Hospital No. 52.

With only about a third of Russia's 146 million people vaccinated against Covid-19, the country has hovered near 1,000 reported deaths per day for weeks and surpassed it on Saturday (local time) — a situation that Arbolishvili says "causes despair."

"The majority of ICU patients in grave condition are unvaccinated, he told The Associated Press. These illnesses "could have been very easily avoided if a person had been vaccinated".

With a record 1,015 fatalities reported Tuesday, the country's death toll is now 225,325 — by far the highest in Europe, even though most experts agree even that figure is an undercount.

Those statistics "are directly linked to vaccinations," Arbolishvili said.

"The countries with a high share of those vaccinated don't have so bad mortality numbers."

Even though vaccines are plentiful, Russians have shown hesitancy and scepticism when it comes to getting vaccinated, which has been blamed on conflicting signals sent by authorities since the pandemic began last year.

Even as ICUs have filled in recent weeks, life in Moscow has continued as usual, with restaurants and movie theatres brimming with people, crowds swarming nightclubs and karaoke bars and commuters widely ignoring mask mandates on public transportation.

That makes medical workers like Dr Natavan Ibragimova shudder.

"I think about sleepless nights when we get a huge number of patients who didn't even bother to use banal protective means," the internist at Hospital No. 52 said.

Patients who have gotten the vaccine usually don't have serious symptoms, Ibragimova added, while the unvaccinated come to regret it.

"Patients who survive after a grave course of illness tell us when they are discharged, 'Doctor, you were right and I will tell everyone that it's necessary to get the vaccine,'" she said.

Until now, the Kremlin has ruled out a new nationwide lockdown like the one imposed early in the pandemic that dealt a heavy blow to the economy and sapped President Vladimir Putin's popularity.

The surging infections have raised the pressure on the health care system and prompted Cabinet officials to suggest that most public sector workers take a week off.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who heads the coronavirus task force, suggested Tuesday that such a nonworking period start October 30 and last through the following week when four of seven days already are state holidays.

The Cabinet will ask Putin to authorize the move, which would still keep many businesses in the service sector open.

Authorities also have raised pressure on medical workers, teachers and public servants to get vaccinated, but the pace has stayed sluggish.

Putin has underlined the importance of vaccinations, has emphasized that it should be voluntary.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that while the government has done everything to make vaccinations easily available, it should have been more proactive in encourage it.

"Obviously, more should have been done to explain the lack of alternative to vaccination," Peskov told reporters.

Authorities have set up vaccination sites in shopping malls and other facilities at clinics where shots are offered without any advance booking and lines. They also have used lotteries, bonuses and other incentives to get vaccinated, without much success.

Russia is the only place "where you can easily come and get the shot while passing by," said Dr Irina Beloglazova, a pulmonary specialist at Hospital No. 52.

"A vaccine offers a clear chance to survive. I wonder why people don't get that chance."