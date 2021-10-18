Convicted double murderer Scott Watson declined bail

Convicted double-murderer Scott Watson has been declined bail in the Court of Appeal.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

Watson is serving a life sentence for killing Olivia Hope and Ben Smart on New Year's Day in 1998, but continues to profess his innocence.

He is preparing for an appeal, which is due to be heard next year, and had asked to be released from prison in the meantime.

In a ruling published this afternoon, the Court of Appeal said bail did not appear to be necessary in order for Watson to advance his appeal.

Watson has previously made multiple bids for parole, which were declined.

