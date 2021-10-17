Bill Gates' eldest daughter ties the knot

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' eldest daughter, Jennifer, has married her longtime partner, Nayel Nassar.

Jennifer and Nayel. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 65-year-old business magnate and his 57-year-old ex-wife's 25-year-old daughter reportedly tied the knot at her horse farm in North Salem, New York, which they bought their daughter after she graduated from Stanford University.

The DailyMail.com reports that the couple had an intimate Muslim ceremony on Friday (local time), and hosted 300 guests the following night.

It's also claimed that Coldplay were among the performers at their reception.

The wedding comes almost two years after the Stanford graduates got engaged in January 2020.

Alongside snaps from an engagement shoot, Jennifer wrote: "I can hardly wait to marry you! @allanzepedaphoto."

Nayel commented at the time: "Can't wait for forever with you."

Bill and Melinda are also parents to 19-year-old Phoebe and 22-year-old Rory.

The Microsoft co-founder split from Melinda in May after 27 years of marriage and their divorce was finalised in August.