Sean Penn splits from wife Leila George

Sean Penn’s wife, Leila George, has filed for divorce.

Actor Sean Penn. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 61-year-old actor tied the knot with the 28-year-old beauty on July 30 last year, and just over one year into their marriage, George has now filed to legally end their relationship.

According to TMZ, the Australian actress – who is the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio – filed divorce papers on Saturday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

It’s unknown at this stage what George cited as the reason for her divorce filing.

The news comes after it was recently claimed Penn had to “win back” George after their romance began as an on/off relationship in 2016 and continued for several years until the last time they went their separate ways, which prompted the Flag Day star to “work hard” on fixing their bond.

A source said: "Leila has been in Sean's life for a while. They got together and then they broke up, and Sean won her back.

"He realised he had made a mistake and when he felt he might lose her, he worked hard to get her back."

The couple isolated together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it was claimed that helped strengthen their relationship and made them realise their future together.

The insider added: "They got back together during Covid and became really close and got engaged a few months ago, early during quarantine."

Meanwhile, Penn - who has children Dylan, 29, and Hopper, 26, with ex-wife Robin Wright, and was also previously married to Madonna - recently revealed he and George married over Zoom, with the officiant carrying out proceedings via video link.

He said: "We did a Covid wedding. By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."