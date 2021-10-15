Written Covid-19 numbers update expected around 1pm

The Ministry is Health is set to issue an update on New Zealand's Covid-19 case numbers at around 1pm on Saturday.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

There's no 1pm press conference today and the latest coronavirus numbers will be issued in a written statement.

1News will update this story as soon as the numbers are made available.

On Friday there were 65 new Covid-19 cases, all in Auckland, as the Delta outbreak that plunged the country into lockdown in mid-August continues.

Saturday's update comes as Auckland, Northland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3, with the rest of the country at Level 2.

Also on Saturday, the Government is urging Kiwis who haven't been vaccinated for Covid-19 to get the jab at vaccination events organised throughout Aotearoa as part of the Super Saturday Vaxathon.



