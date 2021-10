Former President Bill Clinton is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said.

Bill Clinton in January 2021 (Source: Associated Press)

Spokesman Angel Urena said Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center earlier this week.

Urena said Clinton “is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”